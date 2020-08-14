Canada-US border restrictions extended to at least September

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.
The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.
Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.
Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.
