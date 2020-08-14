Canada-US border restrictions extended to at least September

Cars line up to cross into the US at the US/Canada border on February 25, 2017, in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said there has been a significant increase over the past few months in the number of people illegally crossing the border, mostly in Quebec, Manitoba and British Columbia. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly.

Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross.

