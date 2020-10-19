Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Nov. 21

Cars line up to cross into the US at the US/Canada border on February 25, 2017, in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Quebec. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said there has been a significant increase over the past few months in the number of people illegally crossing the border, mostly in Quebec, Manitoba and British Columbia. / AFP PHOTO / Don EMMERT (Photo credit should read DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

OTTAWA, Canada (WJW) — Canada has extended the non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until at least November 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair confirmed the extension on Twitter Monday.

He says decisions about travel will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep citizens safe.

We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21st, 2020. Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe. More info:https://t.co/EZ3pi3asJr — Bill Blair (@BillBlair) October 19, 2020

The restrictions were announced on March 18 and have been extended each month since.

Essential cross-border workers like healthcare professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. Truck drivers are critical as they move food and medical goods in both directions. Much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the U.S.

Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.

