Can wearing glasses instead of contacts help prevent exposure to the coronavirus?

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Could wearing glasses instead of contacts better protect you from germs during the coronavirus?

Not necessarily, however, glasses can lead to less eye infections in general than wearing contacts.

Some who wear glasses said it also promotes better hygiene habits.

"Because you do have on glasses you’re not touching your face as much unless you have to adjust your glasses," said Tanya Mahoney, who wears glasses.

Doctors said any changes you can make right now to benefit your health is a good thing.

"Glasses may give you some protection. Hopefully most of us are not right up in people’s faces that are sneezing or coughing, so I don’t know if it’s going to be as important for the average person," said Dr. Craig See of the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. See said the coronavirus has made it more challenging to get an in person appointment, so eye infections can be harder to diagnose or treat.