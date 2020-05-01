Campgrounds remain closed under Ohio stay-at-home order extension with couple exceptions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — While campgrounds were included in the closures outlined in Ohio’s stay-at-home order, state leaders say there are some exceptions.

According to the order, all places of “public amusement” are closed, whether they are located inside or outside. This includes campgrounds, recreational camps and recreational vehicle parks.

However, these facilities are open to “persons residing in recreational vehicles at campgrounds who genuinely have no other viable place of residence.”

The campground closures also excludes “cabins, mobile homes, or other self-contained units, meant for families and where preexisting full season agreements already have been established.”

Ohio leaders say an example would be for individuals who “have part-time preestablished seasonal sites at campgrounds for the entire season or a long term property interest or lease agreement with a campground for residential activity.”

The order explicitly states that these individuals are still required to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines.

Click here to read the complete stay-at-home order.

Ohio’s stay-at-home order first went into effect on March 23 in effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that he was extending the order through May 29 at 11:59 p.m. The previous order was set to expire on May 1.

More coronavirus coverage, here.