Several Ohio Campgrounds opening with or without permission

Amy and George Smith, who has owned a campground since 1992 are among those who argue that golf courses and marinas are open.

Amy Smith describes marinas as camping on the water.

The Smith’s plan to open their campground on Friday with or without the state’s blessing.

“I drew the line in the sand. Take me to jail if you, I’m opening because this is unconstitutional what Governor Dewine is doing to the campgrounds. If he closed the marinas, closed the golf courses I would not be drawing the line in the sand but he didn’t marinas are open, golf courses are open, campgrounds should have been open on May first,” said Amy.

The Smith’s campground has 170 campsites each forty feet wide.

“And we only use about 140 of those 170 that we are licensed and that we have extremely large 45-foot sites and we are mandated by the state and the ORC that there have to be fifteen feet between campers,” said Amy Smith

They have hired a company called ‘Sterile X Labs’ to routinely sterilize and clean bathrooms, showers, playgrounds, and food service areas at their campground.

Sterile X Labs owner Bernie Fernandez says it is one step beyond the routine cleaning and disinfecting the campgrounds already do.

“We come out and we sterilize and sanitize with a chemical where we fog locations to kill 99.9 percent of the airborne germs and 99.9 percent of the germs that fall on hard surfaces,” said Fernandez.

“I couldn’t name a campground that doesn’t clean their bathrooms on sometimes an hourly basis when you have 4-500 people on your campground, because you look at a family of four and you have 100 sites you have potentially 400 people,” said Amy.

They have also added other measures to keep their campers safe.

“We have completely remodeled our building to make everything contactless, our registration is contactless and online, our food service is going to be walk up to a window and order or pre-order on the phone and then you collect it,” she added.

The couple has also drafted rules about playground use, relying on parents to make their own wise decisions about monitoring their children, washing hands, and limiting the number of children using their playgrounds.

“We are thinking outside the box to be creative so that people can go camping and feel safe while they are camping and they will at any campground business in the Mohican area which is Ashland, Holmes and Knox counties, they will be safe.”