Calculate your risk of COVID exposure from attending Thanksgiving gatherings with this online tool

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Vaccinated Americans have been given the green light to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends and family in person this year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a chance of being exposed to COVID-19.

An online tool made by researchers at Georgia Institute of Technology, allows people to assess the likelihood of someone at their gathering having COVID-19, depending on location and size.

Named the COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool, the site offers a user-friendly interactive map broken down by county.

Using Cuyahoga County as an example, the data shows there’s about a 31% chance someone has COVID at a Thanksgiving gathering of 20. And with 50 people in a space, that chance goes up to 60%.

As of Monday, the average 21-day COVID-19 case count in Ohio is 4,736, with 206 hospitalizations and 73 deaths.

Holiday revelers are reminded that the best way to stave off the spread of coronavirus is to get fully vaccinated and to also wear masks and stay socially distant when gathering.

