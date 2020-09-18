By the numbers: See how coronavirus has impacted children in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health with Governor Mike DeWine has developed a Children’s Coronavirus Dashboard to provide data on what’s happening with kids and COVID-19 in the Buckeye State.

The dashboard was developed in consultation with the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, according to the governor’s office.

It includes data about cases and hospitalizations related to coronavirus among children under 17 and breaks the cases down by county.

Of Ohio’s 141,585 coronavirus cases reported in the most recent state health department data, 9,040 of those have been in children.

Statewide since the beginning of the pandemic, 223 children have been hospitalized.

45% of children who have been hospitalized are Black.

One child has died. The state says it is not publishing location data on the death due to privacy.

Franklin County has held the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The same is true for the data in children.

Franklin County has seen the most coronavirus cases in kids under 17 with a total of 1,995 cases.

The case numbers show a spike in July.

Gov. DeWine had previously said that there was a lot of coronavirus spread in the state after July 4th.

That was also prior to the statewide mask mandate.

Here’s how cases break down across Northeast Ohio:

Ashland – 8

Ashtabula – 27

Cuyahoga – 902

Erie – 37

Geauga – 36

Huron – 53

Lake – 91

Lorain – 101

Medina

Ottawa – 42

Portage – 35

Sandusky – 45

Summit – 251

Trumbull – 67

Tuscarawas – 100

Stark – 112

Wayne – 34

The cases show kids ages 14-17 with the highest infection rates across the state, accounting for 42% of cases in children.

The next age group with the most cases is ages 5-10 with 25% of cases in children, followed by 0-4 with 17%, and 11-13 with 15%.

The data shows the first kids who were diagnosed with coronavirus in Ohio had illness onset dates back in February.

As of September 18, Ohio is reporting 880 cases in children so far this month.