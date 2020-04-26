Bucyrus police chief shares COVID-19 diagnosis on Facebook, promotes social distancing

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Bucyrus Police Chief announced his COVID-19 diagnosis on social media Sunday and is now reminding citizens to maintain social distancing.

“Now I learned the invisible enemy, COVID-19, had found me,” Bucyrus Police Chief Koepke shared. “Despite all efforts to social distance, it is a stark reminder of how highly contagious it is.”

Chief Koepke said the symptoms felt like seasonal allergies at first, but then progressed.

“I stayed home as my symptoms of fever, headache, cough, and all over pain worsened. I am resting at home and looking forward to returning in two weeks,” said Chief Koepke.

The chief also took this opportunity to remind community members of the importance of social distancing.

“As we start to see normal activity resume please continue to use precautions to stay healthy and avoid coronavirus,” he said.

The chief also reiterating that while he recovers Captain Greathouse and everyone at the department will “continue to work diligently to keep Bucyrus safe.”