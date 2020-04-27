Buckeye proud: Take part in Ohio’s ‘Spirit Week’

State of Ohio flags waving in front of the Statehouse in Columbus, OH. (Getty Images)

(WJW)- Governor Mike DeWine is calling on Ohioans to unite and have some fun while we are all practicing social distancing.

This is Spirit Week in the Buckeye State, a lighthearted event for all ages; adults, families, and children.

***Governor DeWine plans to reopen the state Friday.. His plan will be outlined later today***

The Governor’s communication team has a theme for each this week and they are encouraging everyone to share their photos on social media with the hashtags #SpiritWeekOhio #InThisTogetherOhio and/or #StayHomeOhio.

Here are the themes this week:

Monday, April 27 Pajama Day: Are you working from home? Show off your PJS

Tuesday, April 28 Garden Day: Take a picture of yourself in your garden or show off your landscaping!

Wednesday, April 29 Salute Your Hero Day: Share a video message of thanks, dress up like, or draw a picture of your essential worker

Thursday, April 30 Spirit Day: Show us your team spirit for your favorite school or sports team!

Friday, May 1 Pizza Day: Order your favorite pizza or make your own!

We want to see your pictures. Please email us at tips@fox8.com