Buckeye proud: Take part in Ohio’s ‘Spirit Week’

(WJW)- Governor Mike DeWine is calling on Ohioans to unite and have some fun while we are all practicing social distancing.
This is Spirit Week in the Buckeye State, a lighthearted event for all ages; adults, families, and children.
***Governor DeWine plans to reopen the state Friday.. His plan will be outlined later today***
The Governor’s communication team has a theme for each this week and they are encouraging everyone to share their photos on social media with the hashtags #SpiritWeekOhio #InThisTogetherOhio and/or #StayHomeOhio.
Here are the themes this week:
- Monday, April 27 Pajama Day: Are you working from home? Show off your PJS
- Tuesday, April 28 Garden Day: Take a picture of yourself in your garden or show off your landscaping!
- Wednesday, April 29 Salute Your Hero Day: Share a video message of thanks, dress up like, or draw a picture of your essential worker
- Thursday, April 30 Spirit Day: Show us your team spirit for your favorite school or sports team!
- Friday, May 1 Pizza Day: Order your favorite pizza or make your own!
We want to see your pictures. Please email us at tips@fox8.com