Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: April 27, 2020
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Buckeye proud: Take part in Ohio’s ‘Spirit Week’

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State of Ohio flags waving in front of the Statehouse in Columbus, OH. (Getty Images)

(WJW)- Governor Mike DeWine is calling on Ohioans to unite and have some fun while we are all practicing social distancing.

This is Spirit Week in the Buckeye State, a lighthearted event for all ages; adults, families, and children.

***Governor DeWine plans to reopen the state Friday.. His plan will be outlined later today***

The Governor’s communication team has a theme for each this week and they are encouraging everyone to share their photos on social media with the hashtags  #SpiritWeekOhio #InThisTogetherOhio and/or #StayHomeOhio

Here are the themes this week:

  • Monday, April 27                                                                                                                                        Pajama Day:   Are you working from home?  Show off your PJS
  • Tuesday, April 28                                                                                                                                        Garden Day: Take a picture of yourself in your garden or show off your landscaping! 
  • Wednesday, April 29                                                                                                                                    Salute Your Hero Day:  Share a video message of thanks, dress up like, or draw a picture of your essential worker
  • Thursday, April 30                                                                                                                                              Spirit Day:  Show us your team spirit for your favorite school or sports team!                                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Friday, May 1                                                                                                                                                  Pizza Day: Order your favorite pizza or make your own!

We want to see your pictures. Please email us at tips@fox8.com

 

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News