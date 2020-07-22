Brunswick company makes plastic barriers as schools prepare for class during coronavirus

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — With the fall semester fast approaching, a Brunswick company is working on a solution to protect against COVID-19.

“I can see the frustration and the challenge for schools,” said Dan Mihacevich, M-Line Inc. vice president of operations. “We’re getting emails and phone calls from people all over the country who want to buy these.”

The custom packaging company said the idea was initially born for a different purpose.

“We were contacted by the board of elections to come up with a protective booth for the poll workers in the November election,” Mihacevich said.

“With the voters, they want it to be very private, secluded,” said print specialist John Segrue. “It was my girlfriend, a northeast Ohio teacher, who saw its use in the classroom.”

“My girlfriend suggested if we open up windows on either side there would be more light, the kids wouldn’t feel as confined.”

“It’s another barrier of protection that can’t hurt,” said Mihacevich.

The company said it also customizes the partitions to both business or school logos and colors for a little personalization.

“It’s very lightweight, it can be transported and it could be put into a sleeve. It can be put into a bag,” Segrue said.

Made entirely of plastic and with durability in mind, Segrue said they can be easily cleaned with disinfectant sprays and wipes.

The pandemic has impacted the company as it find new ways to repurpose its material and is working on accommodating larger orders.

“We’re working with some of our manufacturing partners to scale this up to where we could run thousands of these at a time,” Mihacevich said.

Keeping school budgets in mind, they’ve set the price for now at $25 each with a discount for larger orders.

Ultimately, they said they hope schools will see this as a way to help adapt to the new normal.

“It’s really about the students being able to interact, not just with the teacher, of course, which they’re supposed to, but with each other,” Segrue said.

Mihacevich said they’re glad to be able to contribute to help keep people safe.

“We hope this is an answer.”

You can learn more about the partition by contacting the company by phone at 330-225-8559 or through an online email form.

