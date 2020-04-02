Brooklyn police officers and firefighters organize ‘drive-by birthday party’ for boy with cerebral palsy

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Police and firefighters are called each and everyday to serve and protect in their community and Thursday in Brooklyn, the men and women in uniform lived up to that promise.

The Brooklyn Police and Fire Department did a drive-by birthday party for 12-year-old John Martincic.

John was born with cerebral palsy and wasn’t able to have a birthday party with family and friends because of the coronavirus pandemic, and to make matters worse, his birthday presents didn’t arrive on time.

So, the Brooklyn Police Department threw their own party for John complete with presents, cake and they even sang “Happy Birthday.”

“It’s sad when children can’t exactly understand or cope with these changes and missing a birthday and not being able to celebrate is a big thing,” said Sgt. Cindy Eschweiler of the Brooklyn Police Department.

“It’s a birthday, I’ll never forget,” said John. “They are amazing, we live in the best city in the whole Ohio,” said John’s mom, Kate.

This is the first time John was supposed to be in school for his birthday but due to the pandemic, he missed out on celebrating with his friends.