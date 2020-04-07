British PM receives oxygen treatment, remains in intensive care in coronavirus fight

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in intensive care Tuesday fighting the coronavirus.

The 55-year-old Johnson, the world’s first known head of government to fall ill with the virus, was conscious and needed oxygen overnight but not a ventilator, Cabinet minister Michael Gove said Tuesday.

Britain’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, has been designated to take over should Johnson become incapacitated by an illness that can be debilitating even for those with access to the world’s best medical care.