Britain imposes monthlong lockdown to curb spread of coronavirus

FILE – In this April 12, 2020, file photo issued by 10 Downing Street, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks from 10 Downing Street praising NHS staff in a video message after he was discharged from hospital a week after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms, in London. Johnson was the first major world leader confirmed to have COVID-19. He was moved to intensive care in April after his virus symptoms dramatically worsened a day after he was hospitalized for what were called routine tests. (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England will start a monthlong lockdown next week due to coronavirus concerns.

Johnson says the new measures will begin Thursday and last until Dec. 2. Non-essential shops must close and people can only leave home for a short list of reasons.

Unlike the U.K.’s first lockdown, schools, universities and manufacturing businesses will stay open.

The U.K. reported more than 21,900 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to more than 1 million. Britain has reported 46,665 deaths, the fifth-highest death toll in the world.

