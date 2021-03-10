Bridgestone is giving money to employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WJW) – Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) is giving a $100 payment to U.S. employees who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The company has 33,000 employees in the U.S., including 600 in Akron.

All associates who work at the Akron Technical Center are eligible for the payment.

Bridgestone says the money is to help employees who might miss work or need child care or transportation to get the vaccine.

“Throughout the pandemic, our employees have done an extraordinary job working to keep each other safe, while also finding innovative ways to serve our customers and communities,” said Paolo Ferrari, president, CEO & COO, Bridgestone Americas.

The program is voluntary.