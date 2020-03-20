Breast cancer survivor, single mother of 6 dies from coronavirus

EVERETT, Wash. (KGET) – A Washington woman is being remembered by her loved ones after she lost her life to the coronavirus.

According to KGET, 42-year-old Sundee Rutter was a single mother of six and a cancer survivor; she beat stage 4 breast cancer.

Rutter also lost her husband years ago.

Her family says that two weeks she had a fever, trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital. After a week of fighting, she passed away.

Her oldest son, who is 24, has now stepped up to take care of the family after he graduates from college.

