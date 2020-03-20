1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Washington state death toll up to 74 List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures

Breast cancer survivor, single mother of 6 dies from coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

EVERETT, Wash. (KGET) – A Washington woman is being remembered by her loved ones after she lost her life to the coronavirus.

According to KGET, 42-year-old Sundee Rutter was a single mother of six and a cancer survivor; she beat stage 4 breast cancer.

Rutter also lost her husband years ago.

Her family says that two weeks she had a fever, trouble breathing and was admitted to the hospital. After a week of fighting, she passed away.

Her oldest son, who is 24, has now stepped up to take care of the family after he graduates from college.

Learn more about the Rutter family’s story in the video above.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral