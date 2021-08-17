Breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths remain low in Ohio, as delta variant spread continues

**Related Video Above: Ohio doctor explains three ways delta variant is different**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health recently released the state’s serious breakthrough coronavirus case numbers.

From Jan 1. through Aug. 11, the number of Ohioans hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 is 19,028. But of that number only 362 people were fully vaccinated, ODH reported. A total of 6,910 people have died from the virus since that time with just 67 of those fully vaccinated.

With spread of the delta variant on the rise in the state (with 3,235 new cases, 34 deaths and 220 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday alone), officials continue to urge those who can (most people 12 and older) to get vaccinated against the virus.

As reported Monday, nearly all of Northeast Ohio has high community spread of coronavirus, meaning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone wears a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. At this time, there is no statewide mask mandate, although some private businesses, hospitals and areas under federal government jurisdictions may have different policies.

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 5,935,831 or about 50.78% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 11,690 people received a shot in the state.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is scheduled to speak about the state’s continued effort to curb the pandemic later Tuesday afternoon.

Booster shots continue to be a huge topic of discussion, and sources revealed Monday that the United States is set to recommend COVID vaccine boosters eight months after people have been fully vaccinated. This week, people with certain medical conditions could start receiving the booster shots in the Cleveland area.