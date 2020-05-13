Bowling Green State University plans to resume in-person classes this fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — Bowling Green State University is planning on resuming its in-person classes for the fall semester.

In a statement released today, the university said it would continue to comply with all social distancing guidelines as put forth by the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health, but that face-to-face interaction is important to its curriculum. The school’s current set of classes will remain online, however, amid coronavirus concerns.

Student life won’t entirely be back to normal once the fall semester begins, school representatives said in a statement. All seating arrangements will be 6-feet apart, body temperatures will be monitored and new cleaning regimens will be implemented.

The university did say that if Gov. Mike DeWine chooses to keep all schools closed through the fall, it will comply with online and remote options.

Other Ohio colleges, such as Hiram College (as seen in the video above), have also announced plans to return to in-person classes later this year.