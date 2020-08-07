Bowling Green State University offering $1,500 credit to some students who cancel housing contracts

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — Bowling Green State University is offering a credit to students who cancel their on-campus housing assignments.

According to BGSU Residence Life, the university is looking to reduce the density in their residence halls in effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The university is striving to have mostly single occupancy in their residence hall rooms and is strongly encouraging students to consider alternative living arrangements or to complete their coursework remotely or fully online.

BGSU encourages all students to cancel their 2020-2021 Housing Contract by noon on August 10. This can be done online using the COVID-19 Housing Appeal.

The first 2,000 students to cancel their housing assignment between August 6 and 10 will receive a $1,500 credit from the university.

Students who have already withdrawn from housing assignments for the upcoming semester may qualify for emergency financial assistance. A form to apply for a $1,500 emergency assistance if you have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be available on the Office of the Bursar website soon.

BGSU says students who must live on campus this fall for specific reasons, such as their major requires them to be on campus and they cannot find an alternative living arrangement, still have an opportunity to live in Residence Life housing. Visit the university’s website for more information on these options.

