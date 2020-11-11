Boston Mills and Brandywine prepare for ski season amid coronavirus

PENNISULA, Ohio (WJW)– Ski resorts are busy getting ready for an unconventional season.

Although the temperatures have been above normal, they said now is the time to start planning if you want to hit the slopes.

At Boston Mills and Brandywine, they’ve been planning and working on their safety strategy for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for months.

“Skiing is going to look different this year, but one thing consistent is winter is gong to come,” said Thomas Conti, Boston Mills and Brandywine brand director.

“We’re excited that skiing by nature is a socially-distanced sport and we’ve also taken into consideration multiple safety measures within our resort and on our hills alike to ensure that our guests have a safe and healthy experience,” Conti said.

All skiers will need reservations to ski at either location and are encouraged to purchase a pass with a new insurance feature called Epic Coverage.

“We’ve introduced something to the Epic Pass called Epic Coverage so if the resort closes due to COVID or an illness or an injury or job loss, we’ll still refund your pass product,” Conti said.

Other safety measures include socially distancing and expanding the lift chairs, and only allowing people in the same party to ride together. Social distancing measures will also be enforced inside the lodge with new “traffic flow” patterns.

Food service will be strictly grab and go. However, for the first time ever, people will be permitted to bring their own food and beverages.

“We are also asking people to wear their masks, but the nice thing about that is when you ski most people are wearing face coverings already,” Conti said.

Unfortunately they’ve had to cancel some programs, but say they will try to accommodate as many people as safely possible.

Neighboring states however are less inviting to Ohioans because of the state’s ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases. Pennsylvania recognizes that “quarantine isn’t practically viable for Ohioans,” because of the close proximity, but is also “discouraging non-essential travel” to their state.

New York has even tougher rules. Visitors must get a COVID test within three days of departure, quarantine for three days upon arrival, get another test on day four and then fill out a travel health form. Violators could face fines.

Conti said that’s OK because they’re just down the road and a short drive from both Cleveland and Akron.

“People can visit after school, people can visit after work,” Conti said. “Have a good time and feel safe while doing it.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: