Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history, race being held virtually

BOSTON (WJW) — The Boston Athletic Association (BAA) has canceled the Boston Marathon for the first time in 124 years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BAA announced the decision Thursday afternoon on social media.

The @BAA has announced that the 124th Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event, following Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s cancellation of the marathon as a mass participation road running event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/tlIdvsU9sq — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) May 28, 2020

The race, originally postponed from April to September, will now be held as a virtual event which can be run anytime between September 7 – 14.

Participants in the virtual 2020 Virtual Boston Marathon are required to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours and provide proof of timing.

All those who finish the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, participant t-shirt, medal and runner’s bib.

Participants who were originally registered for the in-person April 20 event will be offered a refund for their full entry fee associated with the race.

They will also have the opportunity to participate in the virtual Boston Marathon in the fall.

The BAA is offering a series of virtual events and activities throughout September’s Marathon Week including exclusive panel discussions, champions interviews and a downloadable toolkit with signature race elements.

“Our top priority continues to be safeguarding the health of the community, as well as our staff, participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters,” Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the BAA said in a press release. “While we cannot bring the world to Boston in September, we plan to bring Boston to the world for an historic 124th Boston Marathon.”

