Bogus claims about homemade cure for COVID reported in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio, (WJW) – University Hospitals is putting out an alert about a scam claiming a homemade remedy can prevent and cure COVID-19.

Fraudsters are targeting people in Lorain.

El Centro Lorain, a nonprofit that serves the Latino community in that area, reports the remedy is being sold in unmarked bottles.

Warning for phony COVID-19 remedy

The ingredients are unknown, as the bottles have no labels.

There are no vitamins or supplements that help prevent or cure coronavirus.

Scams preying on people’s fears about COVID-19 have been around since the virus was first reported in the U.S. in March of 2020 with reports of fake cures and phony tests.