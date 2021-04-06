Bogus claims about homemade cure for COVID reported in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio, (WJW) – University Hospitals is putting out an alert about a scam claiming a homemade remedy can prevent and cure COVID-19.
Fraudsters are targeting people in Lorain.
El Centro Lorain, a nonprofit that serves the Latino community in that area, reports the remedy is being sold in unmarked bottles.
The ingredients are unknown, as the bottles have no labels.
There are no vitamins or supplements that help prevent or cure coronavirus.
Scams preying on people’s fears about COVID-19 have been around since the virus was first reported in the U.S. in March of 2020 with reports of fake cures and phony tests.