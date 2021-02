BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

Those receiving vaccines must be eligible under the Ohio Department of Health’s phased rollout and have to be preregistered through the board of health.

All Ohioans 65+ are eligible for the #COVID19 vaccine. Here is a list of providers statewide ➡ https://t.co/ejtDyIhf43 Each provider manages its own schedules and appointments, so it's important to call or visit the provider's website in advance. pic.twitter.com/tEwgIAhAq9 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 10, 2021

Staff can handle about nine cars at a time using three garage bays at the fairgrounds. There is a waiting area, where nurses will be on standby in case of adverse reactions.