Blood centers say donors are urgently needed as coronavirus spreads

(WJW) – Blood donation centers want people to know giving blood is safe as people are monitoring the coronavirus spread.

They’re urging healthy donors to give blood.

“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients. That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer.

Blood centers have always required individuals to be in good health to donate blood, and the blood collection process follows policies established by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ensure the health and safety of donors and patients.

Currently, all blood types and components are needed, with a significant need for platelets and type O blood donations.

If you can donate, you can make an appointment online here.