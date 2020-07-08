Blake Shelton announces drive-in movie concert event, includes Northeast Ohio locations

(CNN/WJW) — Following in the footsteps of Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton is bringing his music to fans through the power of the silver screen.

The country superstar announced Wednesday that he has a drive-in concert debuting July 25 at more than 300 locations across the country.

That includes 17 Ohio drive-ins. Find an entire list of locales right here.

The concert, presented by Encore Live, will be pre-taped and feature Shelton’s longtime girlfriend, Gwen Stefani and fellow country star, Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” Shelton said in a news release. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new.”

Drive-in concerts have been popping up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Keith Urban and DJ D-Nice are among some of the musicians to have performed at these events in front of a live audience in their cars.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 14 via Ticketmaster and are $114.99. One ticket gets a car or truck with up to 6 people into the event.

