Black River Schools benefits from rural area to stay open amid COVID-19

SULLIVAN, Ohio (WJW)– Through what has been a very challenging time for school administrators across the state of Ohio, some of the more rural districts have defied the odds and remained open through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those is Black River Local Schools, with 1,200 students drawn from at least five townships in a three-county area.

“Basically, the district is registered as a Medina County school, but what most folks don’t realize is a third of our school district also is from Ashland County, a third of our district is also from Lorain County,” said superintendent Chris Clark.

As with every school district across the state, Black River Schools adopted multiple precautions to keep students, teachers and support staff safe.

In classrooms, students are spaced at least 6 feet apart. Masks are required and sanitization stations are available inside buildings. Hallways are marked to manage the flow , measures are taken for lunch service and getting students off of busses.

“From our standpoint, I think the advantage of being rural probably has helped us, most of us probably had small class sizes anyway and then we were given the opportunity to be flexible to move teachers around and moving staff members around to accommodate the size,” Clark said.

During the pandemic, Clark said the district has experienced fewer than 20 cases of COVID-19, but none of those has been the result of transmission within the school. The district has a plan to close if necessary, but has never had to use it.

The district interacts with the health departments in all three counties and is able to break down the COVID cases by zip codes.

“Medina County, at one time was purple, Ashland county maintained red status, Lorain County was purple. But what was interesting, there was a time when we didn’t have all three counties in purple at the same time,” Clark said.

The superintendent said in November, there were concerns about being able to find enough substitute teachers, but the district’s teachers and support staff came up with a plan to overcome the challenge.

“Every day we think it’s a gift that we get to stay open. We had to work as a collective whole,” Clark said.

The superintendent said 200 of the district’s students started the year online and about half of them are already back in the classroom.

“This has been huge, this has not been a one-person effort or even a handful of efforts. This has been a group effort and I can’t say enough about the staff and the community trying to keep this school district open,” he added.