BJ’s Wholesale Club adds more safety measures during COVID-19 outbreak

CLEVELAND (WJW)– BJ’s Wholesale Clubs is implementing measures to help keep workers and customers safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is now checking temperatures of employees, and making gloves and masks available for team members. The wholesale clubs will add mobile and fixed sneeze-guard barriers at membership desks, checkout lanes and exits over the next few days. Other measures include:

Social Distancing: BJ’s has implemented new operational processes to encourage social distancing in its clubs, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements.

BJ’s has implemented new operational processes to encourage social distancing in its clubs, including posting instructional signage throughout every club; dedicating team members to ensure members wait in line at an appropriate distance while checking out; and making overhead audio announcements. Capacity Limits in Clubs: Starting Saturday, April 4, 2020, BJ’s will limit the number of members allowed inside clubs at one time. The number of members allowed in clubs will vary by location based on the square footage of each club. No more than 20% of a club’s total capacity will be allowed in the building at any given time. When possible, all members are encouraged to send only one person per household to shop in-club. This policy will help promote social distancing efforts and ensure a safer environment for members and team members.

Previously, the company announced employees at BJ’s clubs, distribution centers and home office will get an additional $2 per hour. BJ’s also issued an emergency paid leave policy.

All BJ’s clubs will be closed on Easter Sunday.