Bill allowing Ohio schools more time for spring tests passes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio students would have extra time to take state-mandated tests interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic under an emergency measure passed unanimously by the Ohio House.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved some final changes to the school measure before sending it back to the House where it passed Wednesday in a rare 92-to-0 vote days before the testing windows begin.

The revised version of the bill includes the emergency clause, which ensures the measure takes effect this school year.

It also gives juniors and seniors the ability to substitute final course grades for results from end-of-course tests taken this school year for graduation purposes.