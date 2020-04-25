Biker Grinch spreads message of social distancing in Northeast Ohio

(WJW) — It’s in times like these, everyone could use a smile.

One of our FOX 8 photojournalists — Ali Ghanbari — stumbled upon a Grinch on a motorcycle Friday night.

Ali caught up with ‘Biker Grinch,’ who was encouraging everyone to keep up with their social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I didn’t count on being out in April. It just so happens everybody should be in the house; I should be the only one on the road — get back in the house!”

In his spare time, ‘Biker Grinch helps out with pet adoption events around Northeast Ohio.

