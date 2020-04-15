Big turnout for 18th birthday of Hinckley boy with Down syndrome

HINCKLEY, Ohio (WJW)– Social distancing doesn’t mean you don’t help your friends celebrate.

Cal Antonius, of Hinckley, wanted to have a party for his 18th birthday and invite all of his friends from school, but that couldn’t happen because of coronavirus. So his mom put out a call on Facebook to see if a few folks could come by and honk their horns and wish Cal a happy birthday.

“It’s just how Hinkley is. These guys are committed to our community and our motto is, ‘Small town, big hearts,'”said Hinckley Township Trustee Melissa Augustine.

“I don’t think we had a dry eye in the driveway. There were hundreds of neighbors out as well. It was brilliant,” said Heather Antonius, Cal’s mom.

But it really shouldn’t have been a surprise because everybody loves Cal. He’s a big sports fan and plays basketball.

“Kids with Down syndrome don’t get the big 16th birthday, where they can drive and all. But for him, 18 means that he’s an adult,” Heather said.

“Because I became an adult like my parents,” Cal said.

The party’s not quite over. For the rest of the week, it’s cake every night, and there are still plenty of streamers and balloons up around the house. Although there wasn’t the big party, a parade with people who care is a story to remember.

“It’s fun and it’s great,” Cal said.

The family said they had originally hoped a dozen people would come by. But in the end, about 70 cars came by to wish Cal a happy birthday