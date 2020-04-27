Big Lots announces safety measures to keep customers and employees safe during coronavirus outbreak

(WJW) – Big Lots has remained open as it has been deemed an essential business during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Stay-at-Home order.
The company announced Monday it is stepping up measures to keep customers and employees safe it its stores.
- Daily health screenings for employees
- Expanding availability of personal protective equipment for associates, including gloves and masks
- Installing protective shields between customers and cashiers
- Limiting store occupancy
The company also announced that it is extending a $2 hourly increase for hourly store associates through May, and also extending its 30% associate discount.
Through the Big Lots Foundation, $1 million has been set aside for the company’s Employee Emergency Assistance Fund related to COVID-19, funded in part by the senior leadership team donating a portion of their salaries.
The company recently launched a commercial, titled “Big Responsibility,” celebrating its store associates.
25% of income earned from the song by singer/songwriters Dominique and Redah will be donated to healthcare workers.