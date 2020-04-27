Big Lots announces safety measures to keep customers and employees safe during coronavirus outbreak

(WJW) – Big Lots has remained open as it has been deemed an essential business during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Stay-at-Home order.

The company announced Monday it is stepping up measures to keep customers and employees safe it its stores.

Daily health screenings for employees

Expanding availability of personal protective equipment for associates, including gloves and masks

Installing protective shields between customers and cashiers

Limiting store occupancy

The company also announced that it is extending a $2 hourly increase for hourly store associates through May, and also extending its 30% associate discount.

Through the Big Lots Foundation, $1 million has been set aside for the company’s Employee Emergency Assistance Fund related to COVID-19, funded in part by the senior leadership team donating a portion of their salaries.

The company recently launched a commercial, titled “Big Responsibility,” celebrating its store associates.

25% of income earned from the song by singer/songwriters Dominique and Redah will be donated to healthcare workers.