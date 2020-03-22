Big changes underway for Ohio’s daycares amid pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Gov. Mike DeWine has put changes in place for the state's daycares.

Starting Thursday, March 26, daycares will need to operate under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care License.

Gov. DeWine says there are about 17,000 children in daycares subsidized by the state. That number is down from 117,000.

Private daycares aren't included in those numbers.

"Our goals are to keep the kids safe, keep the families of the children safe," DeWine said Sunday afternoon.

The order means a maximum of 6 children per room and limited parent interaction at drop off and pick up.

"When you put in a large number of children together, social distancing does not work too well...Children are known to share just about everything," the governor said.

The order will remain in effect through at least April 30.