Big Bird gets COVID-19 vaccine

Sesame Street Characters (L-R) Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby attend HBO Premiere of Sesame Street’s The Magical Wand Chase at the Metrograph on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO)

NEW YORK (WJW)– Everyone’s favorite 8-foot-tall yellow bird got vaccinated against COVID-19.

Big Bird posted on Twitter that his wing is a little sore after shot. Even though he premiered on Sesame Street in 1969, Big Bird is 6 years old so he just become eligible for the vaccine.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

“It’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” Big Bird said on his verified account.

The character has been featured in public service announcements for decades, including a 1970s campaign on the measles vaccine.

The news didn’t sit well with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who got into a Twitter spat with “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane over Big Bird’s vaccine.

Well, every one of those is a puppet, most with a hand inserted up their backside.@SethMacFarlane is 1 of the funniest souls on the planet. Am sorry to see him shilling for petty authoritarians who would deny you the right to make your own medical choices.#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/iJn0PjQQE8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 8, 2021