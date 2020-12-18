Bidens to get first vaccine dose on Monday

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – DECEMBER 14: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden (R) embraces his wife Dr. Jill Biden after speaking about the Electoral College vote certification process at The Queen theater on December 14, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. On Monday, presidential electors of the Electoral College gathered in state capitals across the nation to cast their ballots for president and vice president. Their ballots will be formally counted during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(AP) — President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

That’s according to Biden’s incoming press secretary, Jen Psaki.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their doses the week after next.

The announcement was made Friday, hours after Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking government officials to receive their first doses of a vaccine that could eventually put an end to the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Psaki told reporters that Biden would be receiving the shot in public, as Pence did Friday.

She said the Bidens would also be thanking workers at the Delaware medical facility where they will receive their injections.

