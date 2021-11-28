Biden to offer update on omicron COVID variant Monday as spread continues

**Related Video Above: Cleveland Clinic says parents can get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu at the same time.**

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Joe Biden is expected to address the American people Monday regarding the new omicron COVID-19 variant, which has spread like wildfire around the globe.

A time has not yet been announced for the press conference.

The president reportedly met with Dr. Anthony Fauci and others Sunday.

Following up on the regular briefings he had on COVID while traveling, the President met in person today with his Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and members of his White House COVID Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

“Dr. Fauci informed the President that while it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant, he continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID,” the White House said in a statement.

The White House also noted that Fauci said booster shots would offer the highest degree of protection for individuals.

While no known cases of the new variant have been reported in the United States, Canada announced Sunday they have two cases. Fauci recently said he believes it’s possible there are already cases in this country.

The variant was first discovered in South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) designated the new strain a “variant of concern” in an emergency meeting Friday.