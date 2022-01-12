Biden administration to send medical teams to help overwhelmed hospitals in 6 states, including Ohio: Report

Related video: Ohio health officials prioritize COVID tests for schools, colleges

(WJW) – The Biden administration is expected to send medical teams to six states, including Ohio, to help hospitals that have been overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, according to the USA Today.

These states are Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico.

The USA Today reports that Biden is expected to announce the deployments Thursday as part of steps to battle the recent COVID surge due to the omicron variant.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has already been sending National Guard members to help hospitals across the state.

2,300 National Guard members have been deployed to help in Ohio’s healthcare systems. About 200 of those members are offering medical support, while the rest are offering general support like testing, food services, in-hospital patient transportation and administrative work.

Members of the Ohio National Guard are also supporting 12 testing locations in the state.