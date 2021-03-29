Biden administration reportedly working on national ‘vaccine passport’ program, raising concerns from some

**Related Video Above: Local leaders are working to make sure minority groups get access to vaccine appointments as eligibility opens up in the state.**

(WJW) — With three COVID-19 vaccines now being offered in the United States, it makes sense people are hoping to get back to “normal” as quickly as possible.

So the idea of a “vaccine passport,” which would allow people to prove their fully-vaccinated status in order to gain access to certain events or spaces, is understandably quite alluring. Now, President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly working with federal agencies as well as private entities to create such a thing for Americans, the Washington Post and CNN found.

According to reports, the passport would come as a scannable code that users could easily bring up on their smartphone. Printable paper copies would also be available to those without that technology.

The passports could be used to get people onto airplanes, into large concert venues and even to allow people back to work, multiple outlets said.

New York state has also recently announced plans for an app called the Excelsior Pass, which would allow residents to provide a recent negative COVID-19 test and/or show they are are fully vaccinated.

However, as other countries consider similar apps, some experts are concerned that these types of passports not only impinge on privacy but also exclude certain groups of people from spaces — especially as some countries have yet to vaccinate any of their residents.

“These so-called passports claim they would ensure those who can prove they have coronavirus immunity can start to return to normal life,” U.K. civil liberties organization, Liberty, said in a statement last month. “Which raises the question — what happens to everyone else?”

The World Health Organization said in a press release last month that these sorts of passports should not be used for international travel.

“National authorities and conveyance operators should not introduce requirements of proof of COVID-19 vaccination for international travel as a condition for departure or entry, given that there are still critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of vaccination in reducing transmission,” WHO said.