Best Buy will require masks in all stores

(WJW) – Even in cities and states that don’t require them, Best Buy will require masks for all customers starting Wednesday, July 15.

The company says it will provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one.

To keep you and our employees safe, Best Buy will require customers to wear face coverings in our stores starting July 15. https://t.co/efRDgnnGxH pic.twitter.com/J34sFOjuH3 — Best Buy News (@BBYNews) July 14, 2020

In a statement, the company says, “Best Buy believes relevant statewide policies requiring masks are an appropriate public health response in protecting frontline retail workers and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19.”

The company says they want to protect their employees, their shoppers. and their communities.

“Although the risk of infection cannot be completely eliminated as long as there is community spread of COVID-19, we’re grateful to our customers and employees for working together to do what we can to keep us all safe.”

They say customers who choose not to wear a mask or are unable to do so can shop their store online.

