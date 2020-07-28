Best Buy latest to announce Thanksgiving closures amid coronavirus pandemic

(WJW) — Black Friday shopping is not going to be the same this year, due to coronavirus concerns.

Best Buy is just one of the most recent national retailers to announce plans to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving, which always falls on a Thursday, this year. No word yet, how the store plans to handle Black Friday (always the day after Thanksgiving) shopping, which traditionally attracts large crowds looking for hot deals.

Last week, Walmart announced plans to close its stores on Thanksgiving “to allow associates to spend time with their families.” That also includes all Sam’s Club stores.

Since then, other retailers have adopted the same plan as well.

Best Buy is also one of the major retailers to require masks in all of its stores.

