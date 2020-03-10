Bernie Sanders cancels Cleveland rally because of coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Sen. Bernie Sanders canceled his campaign event in Cleveland because of coronavirus.

The Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to speak at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland Tuesday evening.

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland. We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak. Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight. All future Bernie 2020 events will be evaluated on a case by case basis," a Sanders campaign spokesman said.

Previously, the Sanders campaign was asking those who are sick or high risk to not come to the event.

Ohio's primary is March 17.