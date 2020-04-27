Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Festival canceled due to COVID-19

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Organizers have announced Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Festival has been canceled.

The annual event was scheduled to run May 22 through the 25th at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

The event has been running for 21 years.

In a statement organizers wrote, “We are extremely proud of our annual festival and we know that it has become the official kick-off to summer for Northeast Ohio. We are genuinely grateful for your support over the past 21 years. The precautions we are taking now will ensure that we are able to bring back this event that helps so many in our community next year.”