Berea Muni Court attempting to resolve most warrants for non-violent offenses without arrest

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Berea Municipal Court is attempting to resolve most warrants for non-violent offenses without an arrest.

The Strongsville Police Department shared the news in a Facebook post on Monday.

“If you have a warrant for a non-violent offense and don’t want to spend time in jail before seeing a judge, contact the Berea Municipal court,” the department wrote.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced some local courts and police departments to make policy changes to help prevent possible spread.

The Cuyahoga County jail recently decided to release some of its low-level, non-violent inmates to help reduce the population behind bars.

The Berea Municipal Court can be reached at 440-826-5860 between 8 a.m. and noon.

