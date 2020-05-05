Bedford City Schools hold staff parade for students

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW)– The Bedford City School District planned a parade on Tuesday.

Staff wanted to show appreciation to students and families by driving through four communities.

It starts at about 5:30 p.m. in the Columbus Intermediate School parking lot, before heading to Central Primary School, Carylwood Intermediate School and Glendale Primary School.

The district asked families to stay in their own yards or parked cars along the routes.

