Beachwood schools ask staff, some students over 16 to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or test

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood City Schools Board of Education will have a discussion Monday night about vaccination requirements.

The proposal not only asks staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or submit test results once a week, but it also asks students 16 and older who want to participate in extracurricular activities to do the same.

Superintendent Robert Hardis posted a YouTube video on Friday announcing the proposal.

“Too many students and staff miss too much school,” Superintendent Hardis said in the video.

Hardis said for those who choose to test, the school could provide free test kits for people who need them.

He says their proposal has the support of doctors.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, September 27th, at the Fairmount Community Room at 24601 Fairmount Blvd.

Superintendent Hardis says the proposal will likely get a full vote on October 16 to institute the policy.