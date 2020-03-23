1  of  3
Breaking News
Live video: Ohio Gov. DeWine holds briefing on coronavirus outbreak Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis

Beachwood post office employee tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

BEACHWOOD ( WJW)- The U.S. Postal Service has announced that a post office employee in Beachwood has tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Postal Office released the following statement Monday afternoon, "The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis."

According to the CDC and The World Health Organization there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News