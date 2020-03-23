Beachwood post office employee tests positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD ( WJW)- The U.S. Postal Service has announced that a post office employee in Beachwood has tested positive for COVID-19.

The U.S. Postal Office released the following statement Monday afternoon, "The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments. We also continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation on a nationwide basis."

According to the CDC and The World Health Organization there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail.