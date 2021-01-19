Beachwood police warn of COVID-19 water scam

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– The Beachwood Police Department is warning its residents of a new scam.

Police said a person went to a residence on South Woodland Road on Saturday and claimed they needed to check the water for COVID-19 concerns.

“Do not let them in. Immediately call the police department. Try to provide a good description of the person and any vehicle information if any are seen,” police said.

Beachwood police said two similar incidents were reported in Highland Heights. In one of those cases, the suspect was driving a black Dodge Journey with fictitious Texas temporary tag 96227U7 with a “Fighting Irish” bumper sticker. Another time, the vehicle was a black Ford pickup truck.