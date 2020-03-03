Beachwood High School cancels Italy trip over coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW)-- Coronavirus concerns are causing many people to rethink travel plans, as spring break approaches for many school districts and universities. One high school has cancelled an upcoming trip to Italy.

The Beachwood High School orchestra was set to travel to Italy in less than three weeks, until the school board ordered the trip canceled.

As the coronavirus spreads around the world, many people are wondering whether they should cancel their own travel plans too.

"You gotta keep up on what the news is, you gotta keep up on what the government's saying," said Beth Conroy, owner of Valleyhill Travel in Broadview Heights.

She said so far, no clients have canceled travel plans because of the coronavirus. She said whether someone should consider canceling depends where they're going and when.

"If you're going soon, that's a much tougher questions to answer and I think it depends on where you're going... If you're going to a hard-hit area, then I think I would think twice about it, but to just travel in general, I don't know that I would stop," Conroy said.

Orchestra students from Beachwood High School were scheduled to perform in parts of Italy during their spring break, March 20 through March 27. Superintendent Robert Hardis told Fox 8 they were flying into Milan, and returning to Cleveland from Venice. Those are areas the U.S. State Department has placed on a "restricted" or "do not travel" advisory.

He said the school district had no choice but to cancel to protect the safety and welfare of the students.

Also, Kent State and Walsh universities are bringing home students currently studying in Italy as a precaution.

"I had some people in last week, they're going like the end of July. So for them, they decided that it was worth going ahead and booking because they think that by then things will have calmed down, the worst of it will be over," Conroy said.

Conroy said jittery travelers should check their travel insurance for cancellation policies. She said just being afraid of the coronavirus, in most cases, will not get you a refund.

"If you just get scared because you don't want to travel at all, unless you have a 'cancel for any reason,' travel insurance generally doesn't cover for that… People are gonna not be travelling and how that plays out long range, I don't know at this point," she said.

The Beachwood superintendent said right now, they are trying to figure out how much of a refund families may get. He said the district hopes they won't lose any money, but right now that is unclear.

He also said some individual families may decide on their own to still make the trip. Hardis said the orchestra takes an international trip like this every three years.