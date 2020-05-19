1  of  4
Beachwood Family Aquatic Center will remain closed for summer

Beachwood Family Aquatic Center

(Photo courtesy: Beachwood Family Aquatic Center)

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW)– The Beachwood Family Aquatic Center will not open for this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Martin Horwitz announced in a news release on Monday.

Horwitz said the city consulted with health professionals and reviewed Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines for pools. He also considered opening the pool facility on a limited basis.

(Click here for the state protocols for local and public pools)

“While we understand that the virus may not be transmitted through the chlorine in the water, there is far more to our analysis than that,” Horwitz said.

“Under Governor DeWine’s guidelines, we would have to severely limit the number of visitors at any one time. To achieve the proper level of social distancing, movement in the water and around the pool deck would be dramatically curtailed and require additional monitoring.”

The mayor also acknowledged that lifeguards, who are mostly teenagers, would not be able to perform rescues without possible exposure to coronavirus.

