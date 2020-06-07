Beachwood distributing 10,000 masks to residents in effort to stop spread of COVID-19

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Beachwood is giving away 10,000 masks to residents in effort to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The city says the fabric masks are available free of charge.

“We want our residents to stay healthy and wear face masks to promote the continued health of our city,” Beachwood Mayor Martin S. Horwitz said in a press release. “These masks can be washed and worn multiple times, so they are also healthier for our environment.”

Officials say wearing a mask, along with thorough handwashing and social distancing, is one of the ways Northeast Ohioans can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Residents interested in receiving a free mask for each member of their verified Beachwood household should drive to the city hall parking lot at 25325 Fairmount Blvd.

Masks will be available on the following days:

Sunday, June 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, June 8, 2 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9, 2 to 6 p.m.

Masks will be distributed in a contactless manner. Residents will be asked to show their Beachwood driver license (or, in the case of new residents, a utility bill dated within the past 45 days) through their closed car window. Once residency is confirmed, drivers should open their trunk from inside the vehicle or roll down a back window to receive a mask.

“If you’re outside in Beachwood, running errands, or visiting someone who isn’t part of your quarantine household, please: wear a mask,” Mayor Horwitz said.

