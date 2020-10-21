Beach Club Pizza Bistro closes for cleaning after employee tests COVID-19 positive

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Beach Club Pizza Bistro in Euclid is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant, located on Lake Shore Boulevard, said the worker was exhibiting symptoms as of Oct. 13 and tested positive on Monday.

“We recommend that anyone who visited our restaurant during this time frame closely monitor your symptoms or schedule a free test at a drive-thru clinic – just to be safe,” Beach Club Pizza Bistro said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The location will be cleaned and sanitized using Vital Oxide disinfectant.

“Although we are saddened to have to close down for the time being, the safety of our staff – and community – will always be our top priority. We will let you know as soon as we are cleared to open back up again. In the meantime, remember to support your local businesses as these are still very trying times for us all,” the restaurant said.

