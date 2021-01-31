BBB warns: Stop putting your coronavirus vaccine card on social media

**Find out more about other COVID-era scams in the video above**

(WJW) — After the wildness of 2020, getting vaccinated against coronavirus is more than a thrilling prospect. It’s a source of joy and hope — something you want to share, and social media platforms allow you to do just that by posting a photo of your vaccine card online.

But the Better Business Bureau is asking the vaccinated among us to think before posting. The cards contain private information, including a person’s full name and birthday, things that could be used illegally if put into the wrong hands.

Got your COVID-19 vaccine? Great! Avoid sharing a pic of your vaccination card on social media. The personal info on it makes you a target for ID theft and helps scammers create fake cards. #BBBScamAlert #coronavirushttps://t.co/irUovGr0Cd pic.twitter.com/6GjJo2pc8P — BBB (@bbb_us) January 29, 2021

Fake vaccine cards have reportedly been sold in the United Kingdom and the BBB says it’s only a matter of time before that scam occurs in North America.

Instead, the BBB suggests sharing your recent vaccine on social media in the following ways:

Take a photo of your vaccine sticker or use a profile frame that says you got vaccinated. That way you’re not sharing personal details.

Set privacy settings that only share your personal updates with friends and family.

In general, be wary of social media trends and questionnaires. “Some of these ‘favorite things’ [such as songs, TV shows or even cars you previously owned] are commonly used passwords or security questions,” the BBB said.